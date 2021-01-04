The family of Robert A. O’Connor Jr. is saddened to announce his passing at his home on Dec. 16, 2020. Robert was born on the beautiful island of St. John on March 24, 1946, to Robert A. O’Connor Sr. and Alice Rhymer O’Connor, both of whom are deceased.
Robert was, as his wife called him, the mayor of St. John. He was well known and respected by the people of the Virgin Islands. He served two terms as a senator in the late 80’s; served as the chair of the V.I. Port Authority Board; and as a very committed, humble and civic-minded person, served on or spearheaded a number of organizations to improve the lives of the people of the Virgin Islands and more specifically, the people of St. John.
Robert is survived by his wife, Clarice E. Canton O’Connor; his daughters, Jarrell, Franchesca and Franchelis O’Connor; grandson, Robert O’Connor IV; sisters, Naomi Varlack and Edna Freeman, stepsons, Gilbert Comissiong and Jason Jurgen; nieces, Diane Griffith, Denise Joseph, Abigail Hendricks, Delrise Varlack, Berecia Hendricks and Kela Brathwaite; nephews, Elrod Hendricks Jr., Elroy Hendricks Sr., Kareem Freeman Sr.; great-nieces, Kareema, Kesha, Keshma, and Jasaria Hendricks, Raynell Bell,Hailey, NaOmi, Nanyamka and Nailah Cagan, JaMae Francis, Kemesha Brathwaite, Kanikwa Ashly, Elisa and Elsia Williams, Diara Parsons, Kenolia and Kiara Freeman; great-nephews, Jen and Jaime Joseph, Khye, Kamal, Kaleem and Elrod III Hendricks, Kaleel and Taj-Mahal Cagan, Elroy Jr. and Eduardo Hendricks, Adeson Rogers Jr., Kareem Jr., and Kamari Freeman; and adopted brothers, Julien Harley and James Penn.
The viewing and funeral services will take place Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. The viewing at the Port Authority’s Robert “Bob” O’Connor Maintenance Building is from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021; the viewing at the Legislature Annex, Cruz Bay, St. John will be from 9 to 10 a.m. The church service is at the Cruz Bay Park on St. John. Interment immediately follows the service at the Cruz Bay Cemetery.
Please wear a mask or facial covering and observe social distancing.
