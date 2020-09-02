We regret to announce the passing of Robert B. Kelch, who died Aug. 15, 2020.
He was survived by his daughter, Tasida Kelch; son-in-law, Delvin Fleming; granddaughters, Kalyna Nielsen, Tniya Jeffers, Xania and Xaia Fleming; ex-wife, Hazel Kelch; brothers, Phillip Berry and Junior Alexander Foy; close friends, Celestino White, Dale Manners and Lorne Battiste; special cousins, Joyce and Johnny McCleverty, O'neal Moolenaar and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The body will be cremated and buried at 10 a.m. Friday at the VA plot in Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.