It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved father, grandfather, great- grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
Robert Cornillios Gibs, Taxi 216, was born March 16, 1950, and he died Oct. 3, 2019.
He leaves to mourn his children, Dennis Gibs, Appoline Gumbs-Joe, Francisco "Frankie" Gibs in St. Thomas, Floricia "Fofo" Gibbs in Atlanta, Clemile "Lumps" Gibbs in St. Thomas, Christopher Joe, aka Chubby, Shermilla "Sham" Gibbs in St. Thomas, Kaheem Herbert in Florida, and Shamika Gibs in Florida; adopted children, Elroy "Freddy" Frett in Atlanta, Vancito and Stefan Farrington in St. Thomas, Tammy Lecointe, Adaisha Dixon, Shanise Vidal and Tyesha Tony in St. Thomas; grandchildren, Charisella Thomasia, Makieba, Trystine and Destyne Gibs, K’yan, K’jani, K’yara and Kha’moi Gibbs, Anthony Charles, Rasdashan Mitchell, Z’niyah James, Jemoi, Kemoi, K’wani, Jahlile, Jah’Niqua and Ajasi Gibbs, N’Kayla Warner and Derriana Herbert; great-grandchildren, J’Hayle and J’Zairah Thomasia, I’Zayah Gibs, and Josiah Gibbs; brothers, Lorencio Gibs, Antonio "Toni" Gibs, Camille "Clemmy" Gibs; sisters, Martha Gibs, Odelie Romou-Gibs, Sidonie Gibs, Silvia Martina- Gibs, Juliette Gibs, Linette Gibs, Silvia Jeffers; nieces and nephews, Fabiana, Fenna, Mayanka, Alvaro, Jair, Jurick, Angelique, Ligia, Neydia, Shanell, Shanella, Shandell, SHurendy, Shurina, Sheyron, Sean, Roderick, Robinette, Rocheline, Leon and spouse, Tatiana, Leandro, Tishawn, Camille Jr., Giovani, Jeanille, Calissa, Xiavere and Xiamaro, Claudia and Claudio, Cidranella "Nella" and Cedric Jr.; great-nieces and nephews too numerous to mention; brothers-in-law, John Pierre Roumou, Barcelino "Hildo" Martina; sisters-in-law, Leona Gibs-Arnell, Julies Gibs-Irish; uncles, Jerville "Pinko" Ivy Gibs, Jean "Johnny" Carmen Lewest in Santo Domingo; aunts, Augustine Lewest, Rose and Felix Miller; godchildren, Magnolia "Celina" Heyliger-Rasbatt and Jason "JB" Louis in St. Thomas; close cousins, Ingrid and Shadala Richardson, Gilbert Gibs, Gabriel Brooks, Marcelline Henry Justine, Alain and Daniel Chirlias, Vanico Richardson, Veronica Conner-Jackson, Agnes Belle-Flanders Derrick Romney and many more cousins too numerous to mention in St. Maarten, Anguilla, Curacao, Guadeloupe, and USA; close friends, Andre Nell James, Robert Barbij, Cedric "Che-che" and Ella Kiringdongo, Linda, Henri Fleming, Paulette in St. Maarten, Garna Turnbull-Garnette , Myrtle Vidal, Mildred Turbe, Geraldine Daniel, Vadarene Farrell, Kenneth "Kusu" Joseph, Officer MacFarlane, Matthew, Jeffery, Daily News staff, Holsum staff, and The Native Son staff in St. Thomas; friends, Nang, Vidal, Blacks, Lindo, Cynthia Flanders, The Colombier and CayHill community and many more too numerous to mention in St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Anguilla, Orlando and Curacao.
He was a member of the Downtown Taxi Association and the Airport Taxi Association.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Royal Philipsburg Methodist Church on Front Street. The viewing and tributes will be from from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The service begins at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
The Lord is my light and my salvation whom shall I fear.
