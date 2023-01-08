Family and friends are advised of the passing of Robert Harcourt Joseph better known as “Shirt, Bully or Sylvester” of Osward Harris Court. He worked at Virgin Islands Water & Power Authority, GEC Construction, Charley’s Trucking, Odian Electric, Tom Queley Construction & Peter’s Construction. He passed away peaceful on Monday, December 19, 2022 at John Hopkin Hospital in Baltimore Maryland.
The first viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.
The second viewing will be on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church from 9:00am to 9:45am, with service at 10:00am. Burial will be in Eastern Cemetery.
he is truly missed by …. Daughters, Claudette, Jacqueline, Phyllis, Carol and Sandy Sons: Rupert Ferrance, Lesroy Dyer and Jashae “Ron” Joseph Sisters: Melrose Melchoire, Doris Industrious, Lucinda Joseph Brothers: Tyrone Willock
Son-in-law Terry Metcalf Daughters-in-law Laurel Joseph Sister-in-laws: Yvette, Cavelle and Julianna Joseph, Mile Peters Brother-in-laws: Stanford, Telbert, Miguel, Cortwright and Byron JosephGrandchildren33Great Grandchildren46
And one Great Great Grandchild Other family and friends too numerous to mention funeral arrangement by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Service
