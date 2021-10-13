The family of Robert Leonaldo Ible announces his passing on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glen Allen, Richmond, Va. He was born on Oct. 13, 1955.
A viewing for Robert was held on Thursday, Sept. 2, followed by an open casket funeral service on Friday, Sept. 3. He was later cremated as his final request.
At 10 a.m. today, which would have been Robert’s birthday, his surviving family members invite you to a small gathering to celebrate his life on the St. Thomas waterfront’s apron, directly across the street from the Boy Scouts building.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis F. Ible Sr. and Lillian Fleming Ible; brother, Eustace; uncles, George and Francisco; aunt, Lilian Smith; and cousin, Donna.
Robert’s surviving family members are his daughter, Tishina Nelson; granddaughter, Gionna Nelson; and grandson, Kobe Blount. His brothers and sisters, Derrick, Valentine, Leona, Cordelia, Keithly, Cheryl George, Geraldine, Luis Jr., Corinne, Sylvanie and Jesele; nieces and nephews, Duane, Dion, Daren, Chemyne, Serita, Jaramy, Laetitia, Keishawn, Kelly, Sherina, Kyle, Trinice, Shawn, Khaleed, Liyenn, Jamaal and Jawaan; in-laws, Marjorie, David, Egbert, Taunya and Spencer; aunt, Viera Illidge; cousins, Vanessa, Marlon, Nathaniel, Christina, Valerie, Harriet, Ike, Ivor, Marjorie, Wendy, St. Clair, Sheldon Jr., Kaarl, Jocelyn, Gloria, Anita, Aldric, Venetia, Rudolph, Wendell and Hensley; and many other family members too numerous to mention.
This event will be streamed on YouTube at All Ah We TV.
Send tributes to rememberingrobertible@gmail.com.
To view Robert’s funeral service in Virginia, visit https://boxcast.tv/view/robert-l-ible-funeral-service-241643.
