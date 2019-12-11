Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Robert R. Castillo on Nov. 28, 2019, at Schneider Regional Medical Center at the age of 62.
Robert R. Castillo is survived by his brothers, Horace Arturo White; sisters, Noraine Stacie White, Carol Anna White; adopted mother, Catherine Faulkner; special cousins, Julien Henley Sr., Donna Henley; uncles, James Franklin White, Thomas White, John Alfred White; aunts, Gladia Matthew, Gladys White, Elsa White, Shirley White; family and co-workers of French Quarter Bistro, formerly Betsy’s, Louis Taylor and company and many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral service on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
