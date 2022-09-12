The family regrets to announce the passing of their beloved Roberto Angel Francis, affectionately known as “Ras Jomo-I, who died Aug. 15, 2022.
He is survived by his mother, Marion Abbott Francis; father, Austin Jose Francis, Sr.; children, Kishma Francis, Jahtara Francis-Vigilante, and Roberto Francis Jr.; brothers, Mario (Iuki) Francis, Rafael (Ahjah) Francis, Edwin (Idio) Francis, Gregory Francis, Austin (Jagan) Francis Jr., Justin (Kwame) Francis, and Austin (Cinci) Barlette; sisters, Anna (Abena) Francis, Marian (Akila) Francis-Martin, and Barbara (Barbie) Francis-Thompson; 11 grandchildren; and nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
The first viewing and testimonial tributes will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home Chapel. The second viewing will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Apostolic Faith Church, Smith Bay, with the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory.
