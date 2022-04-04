It is with great sadness that the family of Roberto Mojica Tapia announces his passing on March 18, 2022, due to heart complications at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Fla. “Belto” was a devoted and loving son, father, brother, and friend who left this world suddenly at the age of 63.
He is survived by his partner, Ines King; children, Tenekua Dugan, Taisha Ottey, Tequioa Tapia, Aleja Tapia, Tajia Tapia, Rosa Tapia, Roberto Tapia Jr., and Tiah Tapia; adopted children, Tamikka Wheatley, Aiesha Shachove, Aisha Sekou, Ahmed Sekou Thomas, Ajene Sekou McKnight, Susana Sashali King, Daliza Rosario, Tamar Corry, and Malcom Corry; grandchildren, Denekua Lynch, TeAndre Thompson, Judah Joseph, Tenayii Wheatley, Tenajii Wheatley, Jabahri Brown, Jayla Ottey, JahFari Green, Taylor Ottey, Darlin Rosario, Ronald Rosario, and Adonai Yacub; his beloved mother, Helen Tapia; former spouse, Barbara Buntin-Tapia; siblings, Roylando Smith Sr., Ana Delia Tapia, and Ricardo Tapia; nephews, Roylando Smith Jr., Khalid Tapia, Leeroy Smith, Marco Tapia Pantojas, Wilburt Smith, Byron Blyden, Roystein Smith, and Rueben Smith; nieces, Raquel Bell, Yvonne Marie Pantojas Tapia, Rochelle Tapia, and Jahkeema Charles; aunt, Clarita Turnbull and family; cousin, Elaine Freeman and family; close cousins, Gladys Collins Faulkner and Angel Tabilin Davila; special friends, Dr. Derek Burnett, John Woods, Cleve George, Trevor Homer, Edward Bertram, Steve Monsanto, Edison Spratley, Elvis Peterson, Renee George, and family and DPNR officers; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Roberto was preceded in death by his loving father, Emilio Tapia Mojica (Aug. 5, 1995); sister, Myrtelina Tapia (April 24, 2012); and nephew, Francisco Tapia Pantojas (May 1, 2012).
He was born to Helena and Emilio Tapia on June 4, 1958, on St. Thomas, USVI. Belto served as a local police officer for more than two decades and became the Department of Planning and Natural Resources' director of environmental enforcement in 2012, retiring in 2014.
Tapia was a lover of life and enjoyed preparing delicious and elaborate meals for his family and friends. He was an avid boat enthusiast and spent as much time as possible in the beautiful waters of the Virgin Islands.
Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend the first viewing today at Turnbull's Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 5, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service at 10 a.m. The interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
