A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. It is our deepest sorrow to inform you of the passing of our beloved mother and daughter, 58-year-old Rochelle Lucita Niles.
The first viewing will be at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sep 10. The second viewing will be at New Herrnhut Moravian Church from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. The service will be at New Herrnhut Moravian Church at 10 a.m. The burial will follow at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Rochelle is survived by her mother, Clarise T. Niles; partner, Bernard Malone; daughter, Roshanna Malone; sons, Rashourn Niles, Raheem and Rakeem Malone; brothers, Rudolph, Raymond and Randolph Niles; grandchildren, Rea’Niqua, Kayla Niles, and Romel Malone; uncles, Richard Turnball, Alonzo and William Haynes; aunts, Edith Haynes-Lake, Dorothy and Doris Haynes; nieces and nephews, Reniece, Raenielle, Piphanie, Dominique, Lonye, Jerrell, Rashida, Rae’Nika, Rae’Nicia and Raymond Jr.; great-nieces and great-nephews, Rawon, Raejia’lyn, Ramonni, Lekayla, Shawn Jr.; and numerous family and friends.
Your love and spirit will always be here with us. We love you.
