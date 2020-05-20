Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Rodney Raymond Varlack Sr., on April 27, 2020, at the age of 88 at his residence.
The first viewing will take place Friday, May 22, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing will take place Saturday, May 23, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Franklin Powell Sr. Park on St. John.
Interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery.
The family requests that people adhere to social distancing guidelines at the viewings.
The family wishes to retire quietly after the burial
He was preceded in death by his child, Vivian Varlack; grandchild, Michael Freeman; and great-grandchild, A’Jahri Richards.
He is survived by her children, Patricia Varlack, Rodney Varlack Jr., Shirlene Varlack-Hermon, James Varlack, Faye Varlack-Fredericks, Gayle Varlack, Diane Griffith, Denise “Chelly” Varlack-Joseph, Delrise Varlack, Jeanne Thomas, Angelina Bryan, Deidra-Ann Varlack and Alexander Varlack; grandchildren, Chandra Todd, Keshima Howard, Kshawn Varlack, Jenelle Antoine, Delvin Looby, Chantelle Looby, Jaysa Swasey, Jayda Hall, Joseph Hall Jr., Natasha Jones, James "Blues" Jones, Nisha Jones, James "Chucky" Jones, James "JJ' Jones, Kyle Thomas, Calvin Thomas Jr., Kah'leed Thomas, Barry Fredericks Jr., Bryan Fredericks, Brittany Fredericks, Tafara Smith, Jamae Francis, Jen Joseph Jr., Jai Mi Joseph, Elisa Williams, Elsia Williams, Diara Parsons, Larissa Charles, Lawrence Charles III, La'Nea Charles, Aariyah Athanase and Marlene Warner; great-granchildren, Sean Whyte Jr., Shaisa Whyte, Zaria Varlack, Kyla Varlack, Kyson Varlack, Jabailyn Looby, Iniyah Griffin, Kylie Varlack, Yahmia Varlack, Lai'yana Swasey, Eric Swasey Jr., Ja'Laiyah Swasey, Joseph Hall III, Amar Jones, Amor Jones, Amrii Jones, A'mya Walker, James Joseph Jones-Varlack, Christophe De Jean Charles, K'shana Thomas, Carlia Fleming, Kitori Thomas, Kayla Thomas, K'Lah Jacobs, K'Lan Thomas, Kymari Thomas, Ky'Lah Thomas, Miyuki Fredericks, Eita Fredericks, Reece Garvey, Kennedy Joseph, Jace Joseph, Alaina Larcheveaux, Ariana George, J'Den Charles, J'Sah Charles, Gia Tuckett and Jorden Charles; great-great-grandchildren,
Deniyah Harris and K'Lanie Ross; daughter-in-law, Gailene Varlack; son-in-law, Jen Joseph Sr.; godchildren, Lorriane Sprauve, Ruth Powell, Stephanie Powell Farrell, Elvis Smith, Kela Brathwaite, Leeanna Blackwood, Marigold Alexander, and Carla Challenger; special friends, Winifred Callwood, Jah Spice, Marcial T Arrendel, Bernice Boynes, Cleone C. Hodge.
Normally, a funeral is an opportunity for the St. Thomas and St. John communities, family and friends to gather in support of one another. However, due to COVID-19 and the resulting public health mandates, gatherings at funerals cannot exceed 50 persons. Mask or facial coverings must always be worn and will be provided in their absence along with hand sanitizers.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
