We announce the passing of Rodney V.G. Malone, who died on Feb. 7, 2020.
The first viewing will from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Turnbull's Funeral and Crematory Services.
The second viewing will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Living Word Family Ministries (Smith Bay) with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
He is survived by his wife, Alicia Francis; brothers, Kelvin Malone and Wayne Malone (N.Y.); sister, Dawn Malone (N.Y.); nieces, Monifa and Malika Malone, Jasmine and Leshawn Malone, Nzenga Hyman and Shani Thomas; nephews, Morani, Makil, Kelanni, Jamaal and Wanye Malone Jr.; extended family, Virgin Islands Deaf & Hard of Hearing Advocates (V.I.D.H.H.A.); family, Francis family, Plaza Extra family, and Los Romas Softball family; aunts, Mrs. Wilma Fredericks (St. Croix), Mrs. Fresneth Ferreira (N.Y.), and Ms. Eileen Malone (V.G.); and cousins, Juanita Fredricks, Tammy Malone, Teresa Guishard, Thelca Bedminister, Abraham and Michael Fredericks.
Funeral arrangement are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
