Roger Cuthbert Hill of St. Thomas, passed away on June 27, 2022 at age 75. He was also known as Kamilaeron or Kamil.
He was born on February 13, 1947, to the late Valdemar A. Hill Sr. and Florence Hill, in Charlotte Amalie. He is survived by his former wife Lorraine D. Hill and his three children: Tanya, Karim, and Kaeya Hill. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Tyler Rae Hill, Derek Drenen Hill, Dwanyé Maduro, and Xaviar Johnson. He is survived by six siblings: Milton Malone, Elroy, Valdemar Jr. PhD., and Donald Hill, along with Kathleen Hill Dyer, and Florence Hill Trent PhD. and preceded in death by siblings Elsie Hill Chinnery, Edwin Hill and Evan Hill.
He is also survived by his Aunt Mavis Brady and Uncle Guy Donovan, Sisters-In-Law Lorraine, Jennifer and Charlene Hill, and Brothers-In-Law Lowell Dyer, Wendell Trent, and Rudel Chinnery Sr. along with many nieces, great-nieces, nephews, and great-nephews, as well as many cousins. For special mention we recognize his extended families to include the Vanterpool, Donovan, Sprauve, Blyden, Chinnery, and Vialet families, as well as special friends, Cecilia Rivera-Hill, Linda Hill, and Gail Calwood.
Roger was a passionate educator, historian, author, politician, and Buddhist Monk. After graduating from New York University in 1968, Roger spent his early years as a history teacher at the Charlotte Amalie High School. His passion for public service led him to run for senator in the VI Legislature where he was a member from 1974 – 1978. His passion for education and his interest in documenting the history of the Virgin Islands for future generations was a driving force for him, which led him to co-author with his father, Valdemar A. Hill Sr., “Rise to Recognition (An Account of U.S. Virgin Islanders from Slavery to Self-Government).” He also authored “Clear de Road (A Virgin Islands History Textbook)”. His passion for public service and education never ceased, so when he later moved to St. Croix he established and managed the I AM LEARNING ACADEMY for pre-school and elementary school children. Subsequently, his passion to serve others led him to join the Buddhist faith where he was a Buddhist Monk for several decades in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Arizona.
Roger was baptized as a child and grew up in the Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church on St. Thomas but spent a significant part of his adult life as a Buddhist Monk and followed that faith until his death.
His body will be cremated and a family memorial gathering will be held in Maryland. To share special thoughts and condolences to the family of Roger Hill, please visit www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com.
