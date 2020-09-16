Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Roger Fleming Sr. on Sept. 3, 2020, at Schneider Regional Medical Center at 59.
He was survived by his spouse, Margarita Berroa; children, Rashima Joseph, Roger Fleming Jr., Renesha Fleming, Ro-Sean Fleming, Rasheed Fleming; stepson, Yhonny Rosario; stepdaughter, Gabriela de los Santos; sisters, Doris Fleming, Lily Chalwell, Dawn Fleming, Maria Flemming, Mary Flemming, Tricie Fleming; brothers, David Flemming, Andrew Flemming, Arthur Fleming, Steadwin Frett Jr., Darron Fleming, James Frett; grandchildren, Lari Joseph Jr., Lariek Joseph, Lariem Joseph, La’Rissa Joseph, Jessie Jackson, Reinye’ Fleming, Rhe’Khi Fleming, Kymani Fleming, Rylee Fleming, K’Niyah Fleming, Marissa Fleming, Sh’Layah Fleming; son-in-law, Lari Joseph Sr.; aunts, Ester Smith, Ruth Frett, Lucinda Jurgen; niece, Cecily Leonard; nephew, Cecil Punter; special friends, Angela Rene’, Elvis Smith, Leon Santos, Sean Claxton, Doug Walters, Travis Bartlette, Dean Thomas Sr., Hubert Fredericks, Aleek Thomas, Stanley; and the St. John Community.
The viewing will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, St. John. The body will be cremated.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
