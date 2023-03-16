The Reverend Roger Smith, 95, formerly of Beaufort, South Carolina, beloved husband of Headley Smith, died peacefully on March 13, 2023, at Rockridge Retirement Community in Northampton, MA with family by his side. Born on Feb. 21,1928, in Jackson, Michigan, Roger was the son of the late Genevieve Dunn Straight and Hugh Thompson Smith. He graduated from Howe Military Academy, the University of Michigan, Episcopal Theological School, in Cambridge, MA. He spent a year studying history at Oxford University, Oxford, England in 1971 before earning a MA from Trinity College in Hartford, CT.
He was always interested in spreading the news: from his early years, when he started and ran Neighborhood Press, to working with his high school newspaper at Howe Military Academy.
He had a natural artistic bent and was known for his cartoons, watercolors, and love of music.
Roger spent 70 years as an Episcopal Priest serving congregations in St. Thomas and St. Croix, USVI; Farmington, CT; Kalamazoo, MI; Wayland, MA; and Beaufort, SC. He started Saint Andrews Church in 1954, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, where the first services were held on a basketball court. Most recently, in 2003 Roger launched St. Mark’ s Chapel in Beaufort from his living room, which has now grown to a vibrant congregation in Port Royal, SC.
Roger and Headley spent their summers in Keene Valley, New York. They considered this their second home, gathering with family and friends to hike, swim and enjoy the glories of nature from their porch overlooking one of the best views of the Adirondack mountains.
Along with his wife Headley, he is survived by his sons Roger (Whit) Smith and his wife Terry of Springfield, NH; Cary Smith and his wife, Nina of Farmington, CT; Connie Gemmer and her husband Fred of Portland, ME; Joanna Smith and her wife Jill of Northampton, MA; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St Mark’s Episcopal Church in Port Royal, SC www.stmarksc.org or Adirondack Trail Improvement Society www.atistrail.org
