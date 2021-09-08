We regret to announce the passing of Rolando R. Roper on Aug. 19, 2021, at the age of 94. Mr. Roper was a much-beloved family man, friend and educator who lived a full life dedicated to serving God and making a positive difference in the lives of those he encountered.
Born on the island of St. Kitts, he lived primarily on Nevis until he was 17 when he relocated to St. Thomas. He served in the United States Army. Upon his honorable discharge he continued his educational pursuits. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Atlantic Union College and a master’s degree in supervision and school administration from City University of New York.
In 1965, Mr. Roper began his career as an educator when he accepted a position as English teacher at Charlotte Amalie High School. Several years later he served as one of its assistant principals. He also served as principal of Wayne Aspinall High School, now Cancryn Junior High School. Later, he worked at the St. Thomas-St. John Seventh-day Adventist School as a teacher, counselor and assistant principal. He was elected as director of education for the North Caribbean Conference of Seventh-day Adventist in 1985. Mr. Roper was asked to return to the government of the Virgin Islands (Department of Education) where he served as director of Curriculum, Instruction ad Library Services until his retirement in 1994.
For 15 years he was the voice of the radio program, “The Voice of Your Friend, the Adventist,” heard on Sunday mornings on WGOD.
Rolando Roper had a passion for working with youth and young adults, and people of all ages within the church, his neighborhood and throughout the community. He was an avid reader and thoroughly enjoyed playing the harmonica and saxophone.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Clarice Monsanto Roper.
He leaves to mourn his sons and daughters, Hazel Roper, Beverly Roper-Archer (Austin), Glenn (Melody), Joycelyn E. Roper, Anselmo (Merlisha) Roper; sisters-in-law, Josephina Roper, Myrtle Roper, Winona Roper; grandchildren, Letitia (Nathan) Butler, R. LaMar (Jessica) Cochran, Glenn (Carlene) Roper II, Veronica (Heylon) Edwards, Kirsten Archer, Amanda Archer, Jac Archer (Jesse Radelfinger), Abdon Harte, Victus Harte, Alicia Roper, Kareem Roper; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Gabrielle and Ethan Roper, Helena and Vincent Edwards, London and Chase Cochran, Nathan Butler Jr., Raven Archer Radelfinger, Asahi Harte, Nefetari Harte and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be Monday, Sept. 13, with the viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 9 to 10 a.m. at City Seven-Day Church with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
