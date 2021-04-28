Rolston Carr passed April 17, 2021.
He was born on the beautiful island of Antigua in Ottos New Town on May 28, 1947. Rolston was son of the late William Carr and Edith Solomon. Rolston was a very skilled and a well known mechanic on the island of St. Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith “Jane” Solomon; father, William Carr; brother, James “Rometo” Carr, Conrad “Connie” Carr, and Everette Carr; and sister, Donna Mae Carr.
He was survived by his children, Jocelyn, Verlyn, Marilyn, Duane and Ley’tisha Carr; stepdaughter, Lisa Plasket-Samuel; grandchildren, Jamir Carr, Acheem Hodge, Chelsie Samuel, J’naria Major, Mya Carr, Sheniah Carr, Denesha Carr, D’Shaune Carr, Te’Asia Haarmann, Zhade Carr; son-in-law, Selden Samuel; siblings, Patrick “Herbi” Carr, Shirley “Yogi” Carr, Noel Carr, Cynthia Rose, Glenda Mills, Jocelyn Lightfoot, Janet Heather Henry, Gweneth Carr, and Bernard “Swataniah” Carr; niece and nephews,
Heather and Valerie Gonsalves-Barreiro, Janet Rose, Michelle and Natasha Lightfoot, Shimica, Nicole, Jaquan, Tony, Carol, Mitch, Vernon, Cecelia, Schevaugn and Renee Carr, Gavin and Braeden Henry;
ex-wives, Jennifer Carr and Dawn Williams Carr; special family friends, Joseph Edwards, Roy Sheridan, John (Kimba) Rabsatt, Nerissa Michael, Juliana Williams, Petula Maynard, Bernadette Maynard Melendez.
The first viewing will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Friday, April 30, 2021, from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service following immediately at 10 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
