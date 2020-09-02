Romeo Duzant, 77, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, passed away quietly at Crane's View Lodge in Clermont, Fla., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Romeo was born on the island of Anguilla, BWI, in 1943. As a young man he immigrated to St. Thomas, where he lived for more than four decades, surrounded by a wealth of family and friends. In 1965, he married Mary (Olive) Duzant and later had a son, Peter, and daughter, Lisa.
Subsequently, he proudly served in the 2nd Infantry Division of the U.S. Army in South Korea during the Vietnam era. As a result of his initiative and diligence, he received multiple commendations and was quickly promoted to Specialist 5th Class. Due to his exceptional background in electronic and mechanical devices, Romeo was utilized to train all incoming repairmen and to be responsible for overseeing the repair of essential equipment. His outstanding performance was a major contribution to the combat readiness posture of his division.
Upon his return to the Virgin Islands, Romeo continued in the communications field, working his way up to senior technical manager at ITT World Communications for the Caribbean area. He remained in the communications field until his retirement. In 1985, Romeo married for the second time, this time to Gail (Bhoolai) Duzant, and he was the father to a daughter, April.
Romeo was a true “island man” who deeply loved his family, friends and his home, and he was well-loved by them in return. He was a seemingly simple man with a streak of stubbornness and independence that was coupled with a quick humor, handsome grin and smiling eyes. We will miss him deeply.
Romeo was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Camelia Hodge of Island Harbor, Anguilla; and father, Max P. Duzant of Grand Case, St. Martin, FWI.
He is survived by his children, Peter Duzant, Lisa Duzant-Rhoden, Aprill Renderos; sons-in-law, Kenrick Rhoden, Rico Renderos; grandsons, Kaden Rhoden, Kamron Rhoden, Kason Rhoden, Sebastien Renderos; siblings, Lorenzo Hodge, Ivo Hodge, Brenda Lloyd Murray, Jasmine Bernier, Sherille Duzant Compper, Patrice Duzant, Corinne Vicky Duzant Camicas; many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws, all special but too numerous to mention; additional familial relations, Hodge, Smith, Richardson, Gumbs, Mingo and Duncan; special gratitude and acknowledgement to Mary (Olive) Duzant, who was a major source of care for Romeo in his final years; and additional thanks to the health care workers and caregivers of South Lake Hospital, Crane’s View Lodge, and Compassionate Care Hospice of Clermont, Fla.
We apologize if we have failed to acknowledge someone in any way during our time of grief.
A memorial service was held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Brewer and Sons Funeral Home, Clermont. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.brewerfuneral.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting health mandates and travel restrictions, Romeo’s remains will be returned to the sea at a later date in accordance with his wishes.
