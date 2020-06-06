Mr. Romeo Milliner, 75, his sunrise Aug. 22, 1944, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and his sunset was Friday, May 29, 2020, in Lakeland, Fla.
Romeo's life began in St. Thomas, son of Ludwig Godfrey and Christina Evangline (Chinnery) Milliner. When he was 9 years old they moved to New York, where he attended school, graduating from Seward Park High School.
In 1964, he met his wife, Marilyn, at a New Year's party that she attended with a friend and he with his best friend, Joe Varlack, who later was his best man. They exchanged names with him; he introduced himself as Romeo and Marilyn responded sarcastically "my name is Juliette". They later married in January 1968, after a three-year courtship. After three years of marriage Romeo was informed he had a kidney disease and needed a transplant, which he received from his brother, Bennett; hat kidney lasted 31 years. Later he was blessed to receive another kidney from his one and only daughter Rachelle; that was 17 years ago.
Romeo had a lot of different occupations; produce store owner with his father, computer operator, taxi driver, real estate agent and real estate broker. He retired March 31, 2010, after 19 years of service as a registered nurse at Nassau University Medical Center. He was a member of Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc., Kappa Eta Chapter, Inc. (a national nursing organization). While living in Long Island, N. Y., he was a volunteer fireman with the Lakeview Fire Department. His youngest son, Brandon, who he would take to the fire station with him on many occasions followed in his footsteps and is also a volunteer fireman, working for the New York City Fire Department.
Romeo enjoyed gardening, having his hands in the soil; he had such a green thumb. He loved planting and harvesting fruits and vegetables. One of his passions was acting; he was in several musicals. He also enjoyed swimming in his pool. When he relocated from Long Island to Auburndale, Fla., 10 years ago he had a home built and it had to have a pool, which he actively used.
They relocated to Auburndale because his wife Marilyn wanted to be closer to their young grandchildren, Kamiah and Khalil; Romeo always wanted to please Marilyn. He loved talking, giving life lessons to his children, grandchildren and anyone else in need of advice or direction on how to navigate through life. He has been an inspiration, a leader and teacher to the generations that are here as a result of him. Romeo taught his family to honor and respect others.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Auburndale, where he loved to sing and sang many solos with the church during their Christmas and Easter programs. Romeo loved the Lord, he knew the Lord and knew it was through the Lord only that gave him the amount of time to see his children, grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He always said how blessed he was by having those kidney transplants.
He loved traveling, dancing, listening to all types of music and was passionate in following politics. He was a man of great integrity who didn't keep his monetary blessings to himself, always contributing to numerous charities.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ludwig Godfrey and Christina Evangeline (Chinnery) Milliner; and a brother, Kevin Frett.
Romeo is survived by his loving and devoted family; wife of 52 years, Marilyn; three children, Rachelle, Kendall (Lori) and Brandon; five siblings, Patsy Earle, Bennett, Noreen Roper, Basil and Godfrey (Deborah); five grandchildren, Jarron (Krystal), Rashaun, Cheyenne (Lakia), Kamiah and Khalil; four great-grandchildren, Jarron, Kamren, Aaliyah and Chayse; six aunts, Yvonne Bowsky, Leona Smith, Susanna Brin, Esther, Leila and Rose; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, extended family and devoted friends.
We are all "tourists" and God was Romeo's travel agent who had already fixed his routes, reservations and destinations. While here, Romeo trusted in him and has enjoyed his "trip" called life.
A poem submitted by his loving wife, Marilyn: If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, I would walk right up to heaven and bring you home again.
A private visitation, funeral service and interment will be held at Auburndale Memorial Park. A celebration of Romeo's life will be held at a later date at the church. Arrangements are by Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.