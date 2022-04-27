The public is notified of the death of Mr. Romig Oswald Elderfield Gordon, better known as "Benjie" or "Pops", formerly of Green Hill, Liberta, Antigua, who last resided in St. Thomas, USVI, has passed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Richards Gordon and Azariah Gordon; stepmother, Catherine Gordon; brothers, Author Merrill-Gordon, Steadroy Gordon; sisters, Shirley Martin, Daphne Jackson.
He is survived by his wife, Hyacinth Gordon; daughter, Jennifer “Imani” Trant; son, Kenrick “Webber" Williams; grandson, De’Quan Isaac, Nyjah and Amir Williams; great-grandson, Quadir Isaac; ssters, Eileen Gordon Hector (England), Helene Gore (Antigua), Shelia Jean, Onie Muriel Lynch, Jasmine Gordon Hector (Antigua), Cecilia Meade; brothers, Henry Gordon, Oral Gordon (Antigua); nieces, Lyn and LaVerne Hector (England), Cecelia and Veronica Martin, Pauline Martin-Cranston, Dawn Martin-Edwards, Myrna "Patsy” Omarde, Cassandra, Ornette Gore, Sindy, Delia, Jackie, Kim, Maria, Karen, Sharon and Cynthia Gordon, Veronica Richards, Sharon Campbell, Shanda Pusey, Veronica Richards, Jennifer Reid, Lornetta Roebuck, Jose-Ann Watson, Maritza Meade, Marie Hector, Nadine and Jennifer Jackson; nephews, Bishop Marvin Hector (England), Wayne Martin, Ivor, Trevor, Tyndall, Ian, Lyndon and Cardrick Gore, Simon Gordon (England), Christopher, Jahquan, Jovanie, Sylvane, Winston Gordon, Stedroy Gordon Jr., Dixton Meade, Isaiah, Rudein, Jahvon and Angelo Hector, Dawne Edwards, Freeston, Hilroy and Aldrick Jackson; sisters-in-law, Avril Williams, Dr. Esther Williams, Patricia "Sandy” Henry, Frances Gordon, Bodecia Gordon; brothers-in-law, Alexton Anthony, Randy Williams, Patrick "Richie" Henry, Lionel Williams, Steadman Martin (Antigua), Gerade Jean, John Hector; son-in-law, Rehelio Trant; daughter-in-law, Gretel Huggins-Williams; uncle, Cecil Gordon (Maryland); aunts, Amanda Meyers and Octavia Gordon (England); cousins, Brontella Gordon, Veronica Southwell (England), Melba, Eloise, Valerie Francis (Atlanta, Ga.), Annetta Kelsick (Canada), Vanier Francis, Nalda Ash, Jean Charles, Gloria Roach, Leontine Paige, Peter Gordon, Joycelyn Palmer, Althea Lake, Roy Abercombe, the Nelsons, George Pero, Mignon Harvey (Antigua); the Adams, Cockranes, Fredericks, Winston Charles, Patricia Christian, Gordon families in Liberta Village.
He is also survived by special friends, Sandra Greene (Orlando), Handel Hector, Elroy "Kiddy" Adams, Shelly Stout (Antigua), Pole Lewis, Gwendolyn James, Goldine Baily, Blondell “Celma” Wetherill, Sonia Gumbs, Hilarine Charles, Stout family (St. Thomas); more families and friends too numerous to mention; and thanks to doctors and nurses who cared for him at the Schneider Regional Medical and Dialysis Center, Tropical Hospice and Nurses.
The funeral service of Mr. Romig Oswald Elderfield Gordon will take place Friday, April 29, at Memorial Moravian Church. The viewing will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. with the church service commencing at 10 a.m. The body will be laid to rest in the Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
May the soul of Romig Oswald Elderfield Gordon rest in peace and rise in glory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.