Ron Schmieden, 77, a longtime resident of St. Thomas, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Utah on Aug. 21, 2019.
Ron was best known on St. Thomas as a master cabinet maker, a perfectionist with woodworking. Ron’s work is prominent in many of St. Thomas’s finest homes and buildings. He was also an avid golfer and spent most of his leisure hours at Mahogany Run.
Ron’s life took him from his birthplace in Wisconsin to Aspen, Colo., San Francisco, Brazil, and eventually to St. Thomas. He built a beautiful home in Estate Harmony with his longtime partner Karen Mo.
Ron is survived by his 100-year-old mother, Vera Schmieden; a sister, Barbara Schmieden; special friend, Karen Mo.; his golfing buddies, Jim Armour, Jim Tunick and John Zebedee; and numerous other close friends.
