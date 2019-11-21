Ron Zavodny lived a full life.
His legacy of integrity, faithfulness, discipline, and hard-work will continue to carry on for generations.
Born March 28th, 1943, in Buffalo, N.Y., Ron earned degrees in chemical engineering and a masters of bsiness aministration from the University of Buffalo. During his career as a chemical engineer, he demonstrated persistence, confidence, and humility, traits that significantly shaped and influenced his family. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Steger, on June 8, 1968. Shortly after college they started a family, his proudest accomplishment.
Ron and Barb built a life together and enjoyed 51 years of marriage. They traveled extensively and delighted in deep relationships with family and friends worldwide. Each day they understood, trusted, and followed the Lord more deeply.
On Oct. 31, 2019, Ron passed away while doing what he loved, traveling. Ron is survived by his wife, Barbara Zavodny; children, Chad Zavodny (Rhonda), Darryl Zavodny (Julie) and Lauren Bavis (Scott); and 10 precious grandchildren, Dylan, Brayden, Cameron, Cooper, Lucy, Henry, Nate, Jack, Drew, and Sophie.
Ron was a caring son, dedicated father, faithful husband, and sweet and silly grandfather. Ron had a kind heart and joyful spirit and was his family’s constant protector, provider, teacher, and leader.
Memorial services honoring Ron’s life were held at Carmel Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at 3 p.m. We ask that you consider donations to the American Heart Association in honor of Ron.
