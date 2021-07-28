It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Ronald Liburd, affectionately known as Johnny or Burd, on June 6, 2021, in Bronx, New York.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel E. and Lucille McClean Liburd; and his sisters, Ianthe, Mary, Mayrose and Jean Liburd.
He was survived by his brothers, James, Daniel “Bobby” Liburd; and his sister, Crisilda “Weewee” Liburd-Simmonds. He also leaves to mourn his children, John-John, Lisa, Ronald, Anthony, Rodney and Roger Liburd; his companion of 30-plus years, Maxine Mitchell; grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews; his forever friend, Edwin “Cat Eye” Brewley; and a host of family and friends to include the Brathwaite, Grant, and McClean families.
Born in St. Thomas, Johnny completed high school in New York and thereafter worked at Bird S. Coler and Lincoln Hospital until his retirement.
Services were held June 14, 2021, at Herbert T. McCall Funeral Home in New York.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.