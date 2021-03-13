Ronald Mendelsohn
Ronald “Ron” Mendelsohn, M.D. died in his Chapel Hill home on Feb. 8, 2021, with his wife and daughter at his side. He was 92 years young.
Dr. Mendelsohn was born April 27, 1928, in Baltimore, Md., to Joseph Mendelsohn and Mary Norwitz Mendelsohn. He was raised near Druid Hill Park with his sister, Lola Jean.
He attended Baltimore City College, the third oldest high school in the country, and wore their distinct black gold graduation ring with great pride. He graduated from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy with an award recognizing his 100% grade average in chemistry. In 1953, Ron graduated first in his class from the University of Maryland Medical School and began an internship as a lieutenant at the U.S. Naval Hospital in San Diego. He served in both the Navy and the Marines. As a medical officer he was stationed in Yokosuka, Japan, where he taught himself to speak Japanese. Later, he was stationed in Hawaii and, while there, fell in love with skin diving, a sport he pursued along with tennis for the next 30 years.
Following his military service, he began a residency in surgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Fla. While there, he noticed the more relaxed lifestyle of the anesthesiologists and reconsidered his specialty. He studied anesthesiology at the University of Maryland Hospital where he met and married Joan Fleming. When his residency was complete, he relocated with his new wife to the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he raised a family and practiced medicine for more than 30 years.
He worked on many projects while living in St. Thomas. One of his favorites was when he joined James and William Evans to establish a Montessori school for their children. He was well known at the St. Thomas Yacht Club as a tennis player and raconteur.
Once his two daughters, Maria Mendelsohn and Alice Mendelsohn, were grown and living in the States, Ron and Joan decided to relocate to Chapel Hill, N.C. He immediately became an avid supporter of all things UNC, but took a special interest in the basketball team.
For the next three and a half decades he enjoyed gardening, hiking, and watching sports in St. Thomas, Chapel Hill, and his mountain cabin in Idaho. In all three places he had a wide and varied circle of friends who looked forward to his easy smile and rambling stories. For many of those years, everywhere Ron went he was accompanied by his beloved Jack Russell terrier, Jesse.
Ron adored and helped raise his triplet grandsons and took any opportunity to brag about their successes and laugh about their mischief. He started a routine on summer Sundays when they were just three years old of a “men-only” breakfast at the local diner. This much-loved ritual lasted until they left for college.
Dr. Ron Mendelsohn is survived by his wife, Joan Mendelsohn of Chapel Hill; his two daughters, Maria Mendelsohn of Wellington, Fla., and Alice Mendelsohn of Chapel Hill; his sister, Lola Jean Rapoport Copeland of Naples, Fla., and his three grandsons, August, Cole, and Max Moore of Chapel Hill.
His extended family was large and included his beloved three nieces, their wonderful husbands and children, and even grand-nieces and -nephews.
Ron credited “his team” Dr. Carrie Lee, oncologist, Paula Landeman, nurse navigator, and Amber Proctor Cipriani, Pharm D of the UNC Cancer Hospital with his longevity during his five-year battle with cancer.
This summer his family will scatter his ashes at his favorite alpine lake in the Rocky Mountains. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ron Mendelsohn’s name to the UNC Cancer Hospital.
Naomi G. Petersen
The family of Naomi G. Petersen is heartbroken and deeply saddened as they announce her passing.
Naomi was born and raised in Road Town, Tortola. She made her heavenly transition at her home on St. Thomas on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. What a wonderful soul God has received.
She was a school crossing guard for the V.I. Police Department with 40 years of dedicated service. She was the perfect mother, sister, aunt, protector and friend to all with her infectious smile.
Naomi was loved by many and will truly be missed.
Naomi was survived by her loving children, Valencia “Val” Malone, Beverly “Debbie” Petersen-Riley, Wilma Petersen, Jerry “Ayullah” Petersen, Riise Petersen and Lance “Skulla” Petersen; sisters, Erminie Thomas, Gladia Fahie and Prudence “Susie” Fahie; brother, Denton “Dean” Fahie; special daughter, Shantel Degraff; and special sons, Lesroy Nisbett Sr., and Angel “Sandman” Richardson; uncles, Alfred “Edward” Fahie and George Fahie (Tortola); aunts, Sarah Fahie and Irene Brathwaithe-James; sisters-in-law, Joyce Icena Smith-Fahie, Eva Bell-St. Juste and Sonia Petersen-Pemberton; brothers-in-law, Warren ”Boozie” Petersen and Romeo Hodge; grandchildren, Juanita Malone, Melvin Riley Jr., KaMona Riley, KaMara Riley, Sharod Smith, Kyandra Smith, O’Nisha Smith, Zenobia Smith, Jadi Smith, Je’Ron Petersen, Jakoiya Knight, Lesroy “Chinaman” Nisbett Jr., Thema Degraff and Ei’Jay Petersen; several great-grandchildren along with many loving relatives and friends on Tortola.
The viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Blyden Memorial Chapel with a memorial service to immediately follow at 11 a.m.
The interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1 where she will be laid to rest in peace.
“And remember, Naomi love all of you.”
James Whittington Hodge
It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Mr. James Whittington Hodge, better known as Whitty of Stoney Ground, Anguilla. He died at Roy L. Schneider Hospital in Sugar Estate, St. Thomas, USVI, at the age of 79 years on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Iselene “Titter” Hodge; his brother, Watkin Hodge; and sister, Veronica Walters.
He was survived by four daughters and one son, Dr. Cheryl Hodge in Canada, Rosemary Hodge in the United States, Theo Rogers in St. Maarten, Julie Hodge in the United Kingdom, and Thomas Hodge in Anguilla; six sisters and two brothers, Pearline Fleming, Edris Phillip, Walwyn Hodge, Helen Vanterpool, Evelyn “Rettie” Bryan, Joycelyn Greer, Roselind Lawrence, Cleophas Hodge; and many other relatives and friends. May his soul rest in perpetual peace.
