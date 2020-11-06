Ronald Olivacce died Oct. 26, 2020.
The viewing is 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, with the service at 11 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment is at Western Cemetery.
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear father, husband, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend Ronald Olivacce.
He was preceded in death by two of his children, Michael and Phillip.
He is survived by his wife, Edith Olivacce; his children, Anthony, Martin, Connell, Justin, Nancy, Vanessa and Ronald Olivacce; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Irene Thomas, Veronica Angol, Joan Olivacce and Seaford Olivacce; brothers-in-law, Thomas Cuffy, Edmund Tavernier, Rawl Angol and George Thomas; sisters-in-law, Bertile Tavernier and Marie Seraphin; and numerous nieces, nephews cousins, and friends.
May he rest in eternal peace.
