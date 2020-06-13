Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Ronald Rivas, affectionately known as Ron, on Friday, June 5, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhondi Rivas.
Ron took enjoyment in keeping busy and helping people. With his ready and winning smile he was very easy to talk to and loved to laugh. He gave generously and served the territory well.
He is survived by his significant other of almost 15 years, Dayna Clendinen; brother, Frank Gonzalez; sisters, Karen Rivas-Stubbs and Denise Rivas Concepcion; stepson, Oren Stephen; sister-in-law, Marilyn Gonzalez; nieces, Hiromi Gonzalez-Racanelli, Brittany Stubbs and Christina Concepcion; nephews, Frank Gonzalez, Ivan Stubbs, Jason Concepcion and Eric Concepcion; best friend, Theodore “Ted” Rohan; and many other caring and loving relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Turnbull's Funeral Home Chapel. The viewing is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by the service at 11:30 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Please send tributes to ronrivas2020@yahoo.com by Sunday, June 14, 2020.
