Ronald Rutherford Boston passed away peacefully at his Hannah’s Rest home in Frederiksted, St. Croix, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, surrounded by his sons.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Victorine Dulcie Boston; mother, Ireline Iona Boston; father, George William Boston; and sister, Joyce Boston.
Left to mourn his loss are sons, Kenmore Boston, Junior Boston, Anselmo Boston, Freeston and Anthony Lewis; daughters, Claudette and Geraldine Willock; grandchildren, Kamali Boston, Abassi Boston, Akebo Boston, Jahsai Boston, Nathanyiel Boston, Shaniqua Johnson, Kawanna King, Iyabo Campbell, Tio Southwell, Aisha Smith, Jalanie Daniel, Kareem and Kamal Lewis, Leeshorne, Latefa and Delique Lewis, Ashon and Tatiana Lewis; sisters, Sherleen Boston Illidge and Nina Boston; brother, Euel Boston and family in Norway; aunt, Hilda Fredericks in Canada; nieces, Renee Boston in Florida and Cynthia Harper in England; nephews, Kelvin Illidge in St. Croix, Kenrick Illidge and family in Colorado and Randall Boston and family in Florida; close cousins, Clifford and George Adams, Cyntha and Frances Adams, Germaine Berrotte, Curleen Fredericks and the rest of the Fredericks family, Eunice Baptise, Eunice Tonge, Florita Kentish and family and Elvina Greenaway and family; special friends, Ricardo “Duppie” Cornett, Leandre “Rico” Aarndell and Veronica “Cutie” Jeffrey; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, May 29, 2020, at Kingshill Cemetery, St. Croix. The family respectfully requests that attendees wear a face mask and adhere to the social distancing requirements.
