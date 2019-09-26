Ronald Todman Sr. died Sept. 14, 1920, in Puerto Rico.
The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. on Oct. 4. The service follows at 10 a.m. at Westley Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Juliet L. Brathwaite Todman (Janet); sons, Ronald Todman Jr. and Kurtney C. Todman; daughter, Krystal Todman; grandsons, Ronald D. Todman, Rakim Todman, Krystian A. Richards and Israel R. Todman; granddaughters, Staff Sgt. Jamika A. Ludvig and Reniese Todman; great-granddaughters, Kylee Black and Raiyne Todman; sister, Gwendolyn Todman; brothers-in-law, Albert, Alvin, Dale, Austin Brathwaite, Renald St. Louis; sisters-in-law, Cheron Todman, June Brathwaite St. Louis, Marva, Mary Rose, Monica Brathwaite, Emelda Monsanto; nieces, Dalia Mike and Celia Nurse; nephews, Robert Jones, Hakim Martin, Dave Vicars; 18 great-nieces and nephews; and extended families to include Brathwaite and Todman.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
