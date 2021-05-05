Our beloved son, brother, father, cousin, grandad, and friend Ronald “Vamp” Vanterpool departed this world April 21, 2021.
Ronald’s father, Elroy “Bucky” Todman; grandparents, Benjamin and Lillian Parsons, Beulah Wheatley and Carl Vanterpool; and many other loved ones preceded him in departure from this world. He was also preceded in death by nephew Quinlan Chetram.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Delita Parsons; sons, Ja’shawn Vanterpool and K’sani Vanterpool; daughter, Khalysha Vanterpool; associated daughters, Karina Richardson-Wood, and Knysha Berkeley; brothers, Willis Todman and Melvin Vanterpool; sisters, Leniese Mercer, Mona Vanterpool, and Monique Vanterpool; aunts, Adorothy “Mother” Parsons, Dureen Parsons-Smith, Daisy Wilkes, Doris Parsons-Smith, Barbara Wheatley, Charlene Wheatley, Ruth Wheatley-Austin, Jennifer Springette, Linda Wheatley-Case, Jacklyn Wheatley-Malone, Janiece Vanterpool-Flax, Karen Vanterpool, Varion Vanterpool, Pamela Vanterpool, Jacqueline Vanterpool, Patricia Vanterpool-Johnson; uncles, Dennis Parsons, Balfour “Junie” Wheatley, Jr.,Kenneth Vanterpool, Esau Vanterpool, Jacob Vanterpool, Dave Vanterpool, Geoffrey Vanterpool and Guy Vanterpool-Hill; nephews, Kamba Jackson, Raymond Chetram Jr., Aaron Vanterpool, Kamba Vanterpool, DeVante Vanterpool, Isaiah Vanterpool, Zain Vanterpool, Massiah Vanterpool and Jacob Vanterpool; associated nephews, Shakoi Peters, Andre Peters, and LaMar Richardson; nieces, Kadijah Jackson, Khadisha Bruce, Anika Hamilton, Radiant Vanterpool, Kambria Vanterpool, Alexis Vanterpool, Melvisha Vanterpool, Seauna Vanterpool, Jamarri Vanterpool, and Arayah Vanterpool;
associated nieces, Jahvanna Richards, Akyla Peters, and Khalilah Stevenson; associated grandchildren, K’sai Wood, K’moi Wood, Kmyra Stapleton, A’khai Jeffers, and Kjay Stapleton; special cousin, Janelle Yearwood; very special friend, Vanessa Richardson; special friends, Jason Huggins, Alegomon Boston, and Stephony “Cindy” Francis; and other family and friends too numerous to list.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Wesley Methodist Church. The viewing is at 9 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Tributes and remembrances can be emailed to ronald.vamp421@gmail.com by Monday.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory.
