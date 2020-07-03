The Caesar family sadly announces the passing of Rosabelle Adina Hazel Caesar. She was born May 8, 1947, in St. Kitts, West Indies, in the village of Newton Ground to Joseph and Alice Hazel.
The long-time resident of St. Thomas passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in her Anna’s Retreat residence.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting an offering be given for repairs to her local church.
The viewing is at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 10. The funeral services will be Saturday, July 11, at the Church of God of Prophecy at C-5 Hoffman Estate, St. Thomas, with viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. and services immediately after at 10 a.m. Please wear bright colors and remember to wear your mask and practice social distancing if attending.
Tributes can be sent to rcvcoral@yahoo.com with the subject line Rosabelle Caesar Tribute by 5 p.m. today.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Stedroy Livingstone Caesar and Ivan O.J. Caesar II.
She is survived by her husband, local preacher, Ivan Rudolph Caesar; daughter, Rhona Caesar Shillingford; and son, Karl R. Caesar; sisters, Lyra Warner, Adina Burke; brothers, Melford Hazel, Reuben Hazel; grandchildren, Ivan Caesar III, Earvin Caesar, Juwan Caesar, Adrian Caesar, Alexzandria Dowdy, Cejerion Caesar, Caricia Caesar, Karlicia Caesar, Javon Flemming, Chase Shillingford, Princess Merrifield, Jahmal Isaiah Gray, Larry Louis Jr., and Jeremy Ellis; adopted sons, Leroy Shillingford, Emmett A. Petersen, James Lewis, Kevin Bailey and Stephen Derek Wright; daughters-in-law, Robyn Caesar, Maricia Flemming Caesar; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
