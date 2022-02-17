The family sadly announces the passing of Mrs. Rosalie Malone-Henley of Tortola and St. Thomas. She passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
She leaves to mourn her children, Shirley Henley Ansah, Cyril Henley and Ray Henley; grandchildren, Omar, Sakina, Abdul-Aziz and Ahmed Ansah, Christian and Yasmin Henley; son-in-law, Abdullah Ansah; granddaughter-in-law, Sabrina Jimenez- Ansah; sisters, Marion Smith, Esme Rabsatt and Leona Francis and their families; brothers, Walter Malone and Edward Francis and their families; sisters-in-law, Malone and Glorice Malone; brothers-in-law, Gilbert Penn, Arnold "Crackers" Smith and Stephen Varlack; the children of her late siblings,
Beryl Turnbull, Eda Thomas, Lucy Penn, George Malone, Elton Malone and Winston Malone; special niece and nephew, Francilia Harewood, Albert Penn; special cousins, Mabel Petersen and Luella Stoutt-Harrigan; special friends, Noveri Estevez, Sonia Joshua, Nora Blyden, Leontine Lettsome, Leoneale George; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services for the late Rosalie Malone-Henley is Friday, Feb. 18, at noon at the Aden Funeral Home in Tampa.
Interment is at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Tampa.
