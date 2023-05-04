Rosalind Elizabeth Gerard
Family and friends mourn the passing of Rosalind Elizabeth Gerard on April 18, 2023.
Rosalind was born to Alice Buffong and John Farrell on April 18, 1943, in Montserrat, BWI. She moved to St. Thomas, USVI, at age 19, and later married Albion Alexander Gerard, who preceded her in death.
Rosalind is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Gerard; sister, Irene Morris; nieces, Leona Roach Cosby, Meredith Phillips, Doris Roach-Industrious, and Virginia Roach. Surviving nephews include Richard Meade, Clifford Meade, and Hilton Roach. Other relatives include adopted daughter, Vitalia Forbes; sisters-in-law, Myrna Gerard, Alexis Gerard, Carmen Williams, and Charlene Williams; brothers-in-law, Louis “Specta” Williams, Jr, Gilbert Gerard; and many other relatives and friends, too many to mention, also mourn her death.
The first viewing will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be held Saturday, May 13, at 9 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, followed by the service at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at the Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery immediately following the service. Funeral arrangements were made by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Naomi Marion Gumbs
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Naomi Marion Gumbs on April 27, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla., at the age of 65.
Naomi was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Richard; mother, Thelma Agatha Tomar; father, John James Richardson; brothers, Anthony and Arthur Richardson; grandson, K’lani Richards; nephew, Carlos Colon.
She is survived by her daughters, Reva George, Angie (Rhonda), Alicia, and Janice Gumbs; brothers, Charles, Naboth and David Richardson; son/grandson, Je’Maurie Gumbs; nieces, Charlon, Daniella, and Dominique Richardson, and Samantha Richardson-Hanley; nephew, LeVar Tomar; grandchildren, Karina Lewis, Qua’Shawn, Qua’Nysha, K’Moi and Tre’Vante George, K’Wani and K’Wana Richards, Ja’Kheem, Ja’Kheil, Ja’Khuannie and A’Nysah Antoine, De’Janique, Makonnen, Janae, Sha’Mara and Sha’Myra Williams, Ke’von Augustine; great-grandchildren, Michael, Gabriel, and Serenity Lewis.
Other close family and friends to include, Alma and Kelvin Hodge, Monica Gumbs, Sylvester Lake, Jamien Carter, Dean and Derrick Bryan, Melvin Gumbs, Avon Brown, Gwendolyn Hodge, Emilio Hodge, Mekhail Bryan, Keante Hodge, Kenita Webster, Shermaine Clarke, Shu’Niyah and Shernique Greenaway, Daphne Gumbs, Ralph Hodge, Lorna and Adelle Boinard, and Lakisha Thomas; special friends, Rashawn Brady, Jelani Daniel, Leroy Thompson, Derrick Sylvester, Tanique Richards, Maggie, David, Gary, Gracie, and Oscar from Kissimmee Florida, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service on May 10, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 10 a.m.
