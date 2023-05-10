Family and friends mourn the passing of Rosalind Elizabeth Gerard on April 18, 2023.
Rosalind was born to Alice Buffong and John Farrell on April 18, 1943, in Montserrat, BWI. She moved to St. Thomas, USVI, at age 19, and later married Albion Alexander Gerard, who preceded her in death.
Rosalind is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Gerard; sister, Irene Morris; nieces, Leona Roach Cosby, Meredith Phillips, Doris Roach-Industrious, and Virginia Roach. Surviving nephews include Richard Meade, Clifford Meade and Hilton Roach. Other relatives include adopted daughter, Vitalia Forbes; sisters-in-law, Myrna Gerard, Alexis Gerard, Carmen Williams, and Charlene Williams; brothers-in-law, Louis “Specta” Williams Jr., Gilbert Gerard and many other relatives and friends, too many to mention, who also mourn her death.
The first viewing will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be held Saturday, May 13, at 9 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, followed by the service at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at the Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery immediately following the service. Funeral arrangements were made by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
