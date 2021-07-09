With great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Rose M. Matthews, also known as Elsie, Granny or Ma, who passed away July 11, 2020, at the age of 86 in Jacksonville, Fla.
A memorial service will be held in honor of Rose on Wednesday, July 14, at St. Andrew’s Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow immediately at the Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Rose leaves to mourn three children, Sybil McNeely, Marie Payne, aka Antoinette, and Antonio Matthews, aka Bulla; nine grandchildren, Gerval C. Weir Jr., Niaa, Miaa, Junior and Tamara Payne, Kenny, Khris, Kevin and Kasim Matthews; eight great-grandchildren, Makala, Tionna, Jordon, Addison, Journi, KehiyuBi, Amir and Karissa-Rose; three brothers, Cecil Williams, James Jeffers, aka Ralph, and Nathaniel Ward, aka Sir Walter or Nate; five sisters, Marion Grant, Blondina Jeffers, Priscilla Grant, Pearlina Jeffers and Consie Taylor; daughters-in-law, Corrine Richardson Matthews and Monica Matthews; son-in-law, Arliss J. McNeely; special niece, Renée (Swanston) Babcock; special friends, Cherrill and Christian Plaskett, Mr. and Mrs. James Hedrington, Margaret Morris and Frank Schulterbrandt, Jr., Esq.; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.