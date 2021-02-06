Family and friends are advised of the passing of Rosemarie Parsons.
She was survived by her husband, Stanley Parsons; her children, Antoinette Benjamin, Arthur Benjamin, Chudney Adams; stepchildren, Mitchell Parsons, Dominic Parsons, Sherna Parsons, Leanne Gibbs Parsons; grandchildren, Gabrielle, An, Marques, Izaiah, Tyrel, Paris; sisters, Linda Jensen, Leila Wheatley Cills, Deila Murphy, Patricia Dorsett, Beverly Collens; brothers, Eddie Wheatley and Freddy Wheatley; daughters-in-law, Lisa Benjamin and Marsha Adams; aunts, Eulita Hansby Jacobs, Evangeline Hansby Gruel, Ellarine Hansby David, Edris Hansby Hunter, Marion Hansby Brooks, Grace Hansby Wilson, Elise Jensen, Carol Quetel; nieces, Derita, Deborah, Dior, Adrianne, Shelly, Erica, Nakita, Lisa, Hansena, Natasha; and nephews, Valdamere, Ira, Kyle; special friends, Jewel, Melanie, Margaret, Ester, Rosalia, Genevine, Charlene; and other friends and relatives too numerous to mention.
Special thanks to Caribbean Dialysis Center, 21 Queens Quarters, and the Reformation Church Choir.
A service celebrating the life of Rosemarie Parsons will be Friday, Feb 12, at Lutheran Church of the Reformation in Tutu. Tributes will begin at 9 a.m. and service will start at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1. All COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Arrangements are under the care of by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and livestream will be provided.
