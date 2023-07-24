Rosemary Olive passed away peacefully with her son and dogs by her side on May 30, 2023 in her house in Belize. Rosemary was born on January 3, 1938 to Bernard and Lenore Stanton of Newman, Illinois. She was raised on their farm as an only child but, never alone as her love of animals took root. After graduating Valedictorian of her high school class, she continued on to graduate from the University of Illinois with a Bachelors degree in Education. She continued courses towards her doctorate; as she was in constant pursuit of knowledge. She lived in California, Hawaii, Florida and traveled the world before settling in St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands.
Relentless in the public school system, Rosemary worked at several public schools in St. Thomas but spending most of her career and retiring as school principal from Joseph Sibily School. Never one to settle, she formed an upholstery business, Recovery Upholsterers after retirement which she continued for many years.
Rosemary was predeceased by her three husbands, Douglas Richardson, Donald Yost and Louis Olive. She is survived by her son, Rob, Olive and his three daughters, Brianna, Haley and Sophia; her daughter, Kimberly Olive Lineberry and her husband, Chuck and their two boys, Mason and Colin; and her daughter, Noelle Olive Cavaliere and her husband, Bryan. She is also survived by countless extended family and friends.
A private service will be held in July.
