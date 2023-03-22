It is with great sorrow that our family announces the passing of our matriarch, Rosemary Gladys Sharry, known to her family as Ma. Rosemary Sharry, was born on July 6, 1941, on the island of St. Kitts to Sophia Sharry and Melvin Boyd. Rosemary Sharry was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John R. Sharry; sister, Carmen Knowles; daughter, June (Charlene) Gladys Sharry; and granddaughter, Sherell Shantaye Anthony.
Rosemary Sharry is survived by her sons, Gene Weekes, and Jeremiah (Jerry) Ryan, and her daughter, Diahann Ryan; daughter-in-law, Rosie Harley; adopted son, Luen Anthony, Sr.; adopted daughters, Leslie Harris and Elsie Weekes; grandchildren, Cerena Todman-Perez, Latoya, Latisha, Lacoya, and Geneiva Weeks, Shaylah Anthony and Luen Anthony, Jr., Jalani Ryan, and Alaya and Alyssa Rhymer; great grandchildren, Tashimo Scatliffe Jr., Lia, and Amari Bruno, Chamalah Evans, She’Miah, Malaya, and Malachi Rivera, D’Mari Jr., Dionte, and Sa’Riyah D’Nae Heyliger, Alina Weeks, Jah’Kai Ryan, Isaiah, and Inaya Crawford, E’Layna, Ellysa, and Evan Perez; adopted grandchildren, Chadet Evans and D’Mari Heyliger, Sr.; cousins, William Morrishaw, Paulette, Brenda, Vanslyn, and Euleen Augustus, Rosalie Sharry, Daya Sharry, Sheila Joseph, and other loving relatives from the Augustus, Fraites, and Sharry families.
Special friends, MisJoe Chalwell, Rosalind Gerard, Ruby Tyson, Yvonne Audain, Martha Daley, Nathaniel Natta, Marsha Christian, Kenneth Camacho and Joyce, and other friends too numerous to mention.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her homegoing service on Saturday, April 1, at the All Saints Cathedral Church on Garden Street. Tributes are from 9 a.m., service will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
