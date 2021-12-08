It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roserita Laporal. She died Nov. 9, 2021.
Roserita Laporal was preceded in proceeded in death by her mother, Augusta Laporal.
She is survived by her sister, Line Onestas; daughter, Ketty Bryan; sons, Teddy Bryan Sr. and Melvin Bryan; nieces, Muriel Machecler and Nathalie Machecler; grandchildren, Teddy Bryan Jr., T’Disha Bryan-Martin, T’koi Bryan, Ch’Koia Bryan, Tennisha Bryan, Ten’Niquwa Bryan, Si’Quon Joseph, Tedashi Brown, De’Vante Bryan, De ’Yante Bryan, Melvin Bryan Jr., Marcus Bryan, Reniyiah Bryan, Renisiah Bryan, Zaire Bryan, Zenae Bryan, Zaliq Bryan; great-grandchild, Nehemiah Constant, Tay’loir Bryan, Love Ahngel Bryan, Za’Niyah Bell, Bella Bryan, Ne’Kyla Blake and Kameron Bryan; granddaughter-in-law, J’meeka Blake-Bryan; grandson-in-law, Ronald Constant; and close friends, Alma Wells, Andrea Victorine, Claudette Richards, Josette Baly and Veronica Casimir.
The first viewing is Thursday, Dec. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second is
Friday, Dec. 10, from 8 to 9 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The service is from 10 to 11 a.m. at Holy Family in Tutu.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
