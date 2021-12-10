It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roserita Laporal. She died on Nov. 9,2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Augusta Laporal.
She is survived by her sister, Line Onestas; daughter, Ketty Bryan; sons, Teddy Bryan Sr. and Melvin Bryan Sr.; nieces, Muriel Machecler and Nathalie Machecler, Luna Gombs; grandchildren, Teddy Bryan Jr., T’Disha Bryan-Martin, T’koi Bryan, Ch’Koia Bryan, Tennisha Bryan, Ten’Niquwa Bryan, Si’Quon Joseph, Tedashi Brown, De’Vante Bryan, De ’Yante Bryan, Melvin Bryan Jr., Marcus Bryan, Reniyiah Bryan, Renisiah Bryan, Zaire Bryan, Zenae Bryan, Zaliq Bryan; great-grandchild, Nehemiah Constant, Tay’loir Bryan, Love Ahngel Bryan, Za’Niyah Bell, Bella Bryan, Ne’Kyla Blake and Kameron Bryan; granddaughter-in-law, J’meeka Blake-Bryan; grandson-in-law, Ronald Constant; close friends, Alma Wells, Andrea Victorine, Claudette Richard, Veronica Casimir, Cristiane Antoine and Laurent Bryan.
The second viewing is Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel, with the service from 11 to noon at the chapel.
Funeral arrangementa are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
