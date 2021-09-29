It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Rosetta A. Richardson, who passed on Aug. 28, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lionel Richardson and Ann Bennett; husband, Gerald W. Richardson; brother-in-law, Lindsay Richardson; and daughters, Malverine Richardson, Violet Richardson, Johnsonand Noreen Richardson.
She is survived by her brother, Lorencia (Pludin) Bennett;
daughters, Valita Richardson Grimes and Juliette Richardson; sons,
Kevin W. Richardson and Sheridon R. Richardson; grandchildren,
Candice Grimes, Kevin Grimes, Brandon Johnson, Jared Richardson, Cheyenne Richardson and Michael Richardson; nephews, Anderson Richardson, Keith Richardson, Melvin Richardson, Aristo Richardson, Perry Richardson, Pete Richardson, Andrew Niles, Lauren Niles, and Danny Hodge; nieces, Evanna Niles Rolle, Elisa Niles Thorne, Rihanna and Rencia Bennett, Sherma Hodge, and Charyn Niles; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Bennett, Signa Hodge, Ruth Niles, and Violet Richardson; daughters-in-law, Crystal Richardson and Cecelia Andrews; cousins, May Richardson, Dr. Leonard Richardson, Angela (Jella) Carty, Tony, Angie, and Patsy Pantophlet, Leslie and Charice Richardson, Elvis (Amber) Richardson, Valentine (Rebel) Richardson, Hugo Rey, Marriette Carty, and Johnny Richardson; special friends, Millicent Christopher, Rosalind Titus, Genevieve Scatliffe, Bernice Leerdam, Bernice Stapleton, Bernice Turnbull, Orville Rouse, also known as Sparrow, and Lizzy Gumbs.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at Wesley Methodist Church. The viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the 11 a.m service. She will be laid to rest in Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
