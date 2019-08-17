Rosetta Augusta Lewis, better known as Rose of Nevis, died Aug. 7, 2019.
The first viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019,
at Christchurch Methodist, Market Square, St. Thomas.
The second viewing is Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at Charlestown Methodist Church, Nevis. The service is at 1:30 p.m. Interment is at Combembere Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Eugene Pianii, Antonio James, aka Max, Aska Lewis, Rosita Lewis, Hyacinth and Jacinth Lewis, Sunilda Lewis, Sidney Lewis, Helana Lewis, CinthMolone, Henrietta Jones; 31 grandchildren in Nevis, including Jeffery Lewis, Jennifer Douglas, Julio Parris Lewis, Shane James, Karem James, Alfanse Lewis, Lenroy Parris; 55 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, eight, including Kenneth Jones, Ezekiel James, West Burry Mount Lilly; adopted children, Lenord Joshua, Antonio Harley, Donna Harley, Omel Wilkins; sisters, nine, including Urelia David, Shirley Jones, Beverly Jones, Juliette Jones; sons-in-law, Antonio Piani, Antonio Malone; daughters-in-law, Elaine Lewis, Joanna Lewis; nieces, 45, including Beverly Knowles; nephews, eight; sisters-in-law, four, including Dorris James, Henrietta Jones; brothers-in-law, five; close friends, Horence Morton, Elvena Webb, Edris Daniel, Lillian Cozier, Clene aka Lay Me Go, Jeffers James of Barnes Gut Jessup and Cotton Ground, Martins of Jessup Fountain, West Burry Mount Lilly, New Castle Community. She was cared for by Dr. Ravi.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.