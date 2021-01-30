The Frett, Rhymer, Donadelle and John-Baptiste families are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Roy Alvin Frett, affectionately known as Deannie, who passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Roy was a loving, quiet, humble, generous, kind, and gentle man who loved his family and friends passionately.
He was survived by his wife, Kendra Frett; special daughters, Jamila Miller-Christopher, Iyanta Ellington, Jahcia Frett; sisters, Celecia Frett-Smith, Andrea Frett-Shaw, and Jacklyn Frett; brothers, Hugo Frett Jr., Aubrey Frett, and Amos Frett; uncles, Leslie Rhymer, Alfredo Paulus, LeRoy Paulus, Gregory Rhymer, and Ricardo Rhymer; aunts, Sandra Laforest, Evelyn Wallace, Rosalia Rhymer-Rohan, Velma Nicholson, and Carol Rhymer; mother-in-law, Carolina John-Baptiste; father-in-law, Lecius John-Baptiste; sisters-in-law, Althea Frett, and Jasmine Frett, Jeanette John-Baptiste, Marie Ryan, Andra John-Baptiste, Josma John-Baptiste, Ruth John-Baptiste, Anthia John-Baptiste, Mavis Williams;and brothers-in-law, Alonzo Smith, Cornelius Shaw, Devon Dhu, Skenith John-Baptiste, Lecius John-Baptiste, Angus John-Baptiste, Martin John Baptiste.
He was also survived by nieces and nephews, Abijah Ellington, Nkosi Motilewa, Malicki Frett, Anya Frett-Tolbert, Annalyn Frett, Anisha Frett-Dickerson, Mahai Frett, Asim Frett, J’Ada Frett, Daniquah Francis, Danisha Frett, Ahmani Frett, Ahjahma Frett, Kalice Frett, Malake Dhu, Mickel Dhu, and Micquena Dhu; special cousins, Etienne Frett and Wayne Frett; special friend, James Vanterpool; 34 great-nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at the Blyden Memorial Chapel, which is opposite the Western Cemetery. The second viewing will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the chapel with the service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, masks and facial coverings must be worn at all times.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.