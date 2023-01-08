It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Former Governor Dr. Roy Lester Schneider.
With accomplishments too numerous to mention, he was a brilliant physician, visionary statesman, and champion of the Virgin Islands with an unwavering devotion to the Territory and its people. Beloved by many and an inspiration to all that knew him, he is survived by his wife of 28 years, Barbara Schneider and by his sons, Mark Schneider and Roy Schneider Jr.; daughter, Suzanne Schneider; grandchildren, Alex Schneider, Isabella Schneider, Nova Schneider, Ochen Im, and Mikko Im.
Also left to mourn are his sister, Asta Gibbs; brother, George (Bert) Schneider Sr., aunt, Lucille DeGraff; daughters-in-law, Justina Schneider and Lillian Colson; son-in-law, John Im; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Cranston, Esther Gallo, Thelma Watson, M.D., Judith Watson, Sandra Watson, and Olga Schneider; brothers-in-law, Joseph Cranston, Sr., Jose Gallo, Sidney Comissiong, M.D., Douglas Watson, Michael Watson, Sr., and Franklin Jarvis; “Adopted” daughter, Christine Danet; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, godchildren, patients, and loving friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral at 9:30 a.m. The interment will follow at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Tributes can be sent to rsjanus@hotmail.com or submitted to Hurley Funeral Home
(https://www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Former-Governor-Dr-Roy-Lester-Schneider?obId=26709108).
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, please visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.