Roy Moorehead, better known as “Mooie,” died in New York City at the age of 84.
He was survived by his sister, Mavis Moorehead Fleming; special nieces, Renee Fleming Crawford and Rayne Fleming; special nephews, Roan Fleming, Romanie Fleming, Justin Christopher Crawford and Jordan Jolivert; special cousins, Elenore Hughes, Ena Smith, Era Joseph, Everette “Billy” Innis, Elmo Joseph and Leroy Moorehead; special friends, Calroy Bishop, TC and the Burke Avenue Crew in N.Y.; and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, and the service at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
