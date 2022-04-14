Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Roy “Morro” Petersen Sr. on April 3, 2022, in Puerto Rico at the age of 74.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Shirley Estrill, Juta La”Motta, Evans Petersen, Theodore Larsen, Lubin Phipps Sr., Wilfred Phipps; and sister-in-law, Denise Abramsen.
Roy “Morro” Petersen Sr. is survived by his special friend, Alinda Sebastian; ex-wife, Verna Petersen; children, Dr. Felicia Petersen Preudhomme, Faye Petersen, Fern Penn, Roy Petersen, Jr., Tre Petersen; sons-in-law, Patrick Preudohmme Sr., Lorne Penn Sr.; grandchildren, Cassandra (Arturo), Torres Ortiz Preudhomme, Patrick (Sydney) Preudhomme, Dominique (Jefferson) Martin, Alexander (Natalie) Preudhomme, Martinique Preudhomme, Xavier Preudnomme, Pierre Preudhomme, Derek (Carline) Peets Jr., A’deva Petersen, Alani Petersen, Lorne Penn Jr., Shai Petersen; great-grandchildren, Isabella Ortiz, Victoria Ortiz, Alexander Martin, Avery Martin, Charlotte Preudhomme, Carson Preudhomme, Jordynn Peets; siblings, Lorna Potter, Karen Petersen, Gilbert Phipps, Dalton Phipps, Jose Petersen; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Estrill Sr., Carl Potter Sr., Carl Abramsen Jr., Earl Ambramsn, Anselmo Abramsen Jr.; sisters-in-law, Ruth Gumbs, Evelyn Petersen, Paula Larsen, Eurma Abramsen, Velma Abramsen Chom Abramsen, Ruth Abramsen; nieces and nephews, Kurt, Kenneth, Lauralee, Laurel Estrill, Deborah Foy, Eland, Emmet, Evan Jr., Elvis, Elbert Petersen, Eugene Sr., Al, Lubin Jr., Melbourne, Jean, Laverne, Roberts, Antoinette, Juliet, Wendy, Abigail, Glen Phipps, Keith Sr., John, Glenn, Denise, Debra Lotmotta, Carl Jr., Beverly Potter, Lalique Gumbs-Prince, Rubio Finch, Gwenette Phipps-Harrigan, Tamara, Kissa and Tisma Phillips, Monique Larsen, Theresea Larsen, Nicole Larsen, Frederick Larsen, Earlene Phipps, Michelle Phipps-Fields, June Pamiper, Mona Barnes, Darilyn Bell, Dionne Bell (D), Keshema (D), Denney Webbes, Cerene, Jeniqua Abramsen, Rishaun (Gemayne) Malone, Kisha (Dorian) Washington, Tunisha Abramsen, Tenique Abramsen Cade, Cory Abramsen, Carl (Debora) Abramsen Jr., Susan Abramsen (D); special nephew, Rodney Pitts; special cousin, Glenda Goodings.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Wednesday, April 20, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. Funeral service begins at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
To share a special memory or tribute please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
