We regret to announce the passing of Royson Nicolas Jno-Baptiste, who died June 6, 2021.
He was survived by his mother, Joan Smith Jno-Baptiste; father, Lawrence Jno-Baptiste; brother, Nelson Jno-Baptiste; sisters, Tricia Jno-Baptiste James, Cindy Jno-Baptiste Joseph, Alison Jno-Baptiste; nieces, Nyla James, Ayesha Bibby, K’Lynn Jno-Baptiste; nephews, Caden James, Nelson Jno-Baptiste, Tariq Cuffy, Charles Joseph; sister-in-law, Kernita Jno-Baptiste; brother-in-law, William James; aunts, Magdaline Smith, Agnes Serrant, Lucy John Charles, Cheryl Pendenque, Emanuella Christopher, Edwarline Alfred, Erline, Christalyn, Merlyn Jno-Baptiste, Joycelyn Durand, Linda LeBlanc; uncles, Johnis Smith, Hesford Smith, Symbert Smith, Norman Smith, Morgan Felix, Isaac Pierre, Lindy Jno-Baptiste; great-uncle, Samuel Jones; cousins, Asward Jno-Charles, Jody Smith, Jamal Matthew, Kimmoleah, Samuel, and Doyle Jones, Samuel Jones III; and others too numerous to mention; and special friends, Larry Letang, Robert Laware, Trini, Faris, Dean, Jenna.
The first viewing will be Monday, June 28, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
