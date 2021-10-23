To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord (2 Cor. 5:8).
Forever in our hearts and always in our thoughts, the family of Rubina Diane Gabriel Clendinen Clarke, born Oct. 4, 1962, would like to inform those who knew her, of her death on Oct. 11, 2021.
“Ruby” or “Bena” last service honoring God on this Earth was through her love for her family and her work at the United States Postal Service.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Levia.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Clarke; her three sons, Shawn Dawson, Maliek Clendinen, and Malachi Clendinen; her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Dawson; her grandson, Ashton Dawson; and her seven stepgrandchildren, Danny McSween, Dannel McSween, Daniella McSween, Shekinah Maduro, Gemariah Maduro, Kushakiniah Maduro, and Destinee Cottingham.
She leaves behind her father, Leando “Catcho” Gabriel Sr.; her stepmother, Ellenie Gabriel; her father-in-law, Hugh M. Blackman; and her mother-in-law, Eleanor Brooks Blackman; her eight brothers, Leando “Lando” Gabriel, Riel “Chubby” Gabriel, Lelan “Patchy” Gabriel, Steve “Madda” Gabriel, Michael “Roach” Alexander, Mario Gabriel, Leroy Gabriel, and Kenroy “Kenny” Gabriel; her three sisters, Aloma Gabriel, Jureen Gabriel, and Carmen Levia, with honorary sister, Monique Freeman; sisters-in-law, Sallye Gabriel, Joy Gabriel, Melissa A. Mimms, Phyllis M. Gaye, Janice Griffith Mason, Juliette Clarke Jules, Ureen Smith Fahie, Phyllis Blackman Green, Celeste Blackman, Denise Blackman Chinnery, Tethler Blackman Mills, and Nicole Blackman Edwards; brothers-in-law, Jeffery Harris, Horatio Blackman, Uele A. Smith Jr., Uric Smith Sr., Hugh M. Blackman Jr. and Cquon Penn.
She will be missed and loved by her special niece, Anya Castor; her stepchildren; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; and other family members too numerous to mention.
For all who wish to celebrate her life with the family, a viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Oct. 30, at St. Paul's Baptist Church, with Pastor Lawrence Turnbull presiding. Tributes and remembrances will be given from 9 to 10 a.m., and the service will begin at 10 a.m. The family requests that the colors royal blue and/or violet be worn.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.