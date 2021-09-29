The family of Rubina Leonard is sad to announce her passing on Sept. 2, 2021.
Rubina was born in Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Constantia Donovan; and father, Adolph Leonard.
She is survived by Eugene Maxwell Rhymer Sr. and Perry Donovan; grandchild, Eugene Maxwell Rhymer Jr.; and a special mention of Gloria Vanterpool.
There will be no viewing or service held. The family would like to peacefully celebrate the life of Rubina Leonard.
Arrangements are provided by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
