Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Rudolph Marvin Hanley, aka “Fari,” on July 12, 2020, at the age of 63.
Rudolph Marvin Hanley is survived by his brothers, Carlton Bolidge Kasba Hanley, David and Simon Broadbelt in England, and Anthony Broadbelt in Nevis; sisters, Inez, Annette, Sarah and Lenoor Broadbelt in England; sister-in-law, Sheridane Warner; aunts, Aslyn Broadbelt-Warner, Ginnefer Broadbelt Williams in the United States; many nieces and nephews at home and abroad including Petronella and Kayla Ward in the United States,
Desidine Percival Veira, Emilia Hanley in Puerto Rico, Zakiyah Hanley in the United States, Carlton, Tiran, Tishan and Rashid Hanley at home, Manuel Peralta in the United States; nephew-in-law, Antonio Veira; many cousins at home and abroad including George Welcome Jr., Rosa Hanley-Boubourne, Amalyn and Zeon Sargeant and Christian Nathaniel; and friends, Talita Welcome, Sylvia Penny and family, Rose Warner and family in St. Kitts, Gloria Walters in St. Thomas, Hildred Rawlins and family, Samuel Tasambi Baron, Crispin Weekes, Leonard Flemming, Slyvia Duporte, Elvis “Jaygon” Alcindor, Jahbo Demming, Calbert “Cally” Hendrickson, Floyd Bassue, Cadette “Rocky” Marsham and family and Dawne Marsham, all in St. Thomas, Valon Francis and family and Junie “Tunchi” Richards in St. Kitts,
Evan Leader and family in Canada, Dr. Mervin Nigel Leader in the United States, the management and staff of Texas Pit and Steel Plus in St. Thomas,.the members of Garden Hotspurs Football Club in St. Kitts, the members of Cricket and Football Club in St. Thomas,
the entire McKnight community in St. Kitts and the Savan community in St. Thomas.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral services on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., with service immediately following at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the resulting public health mandates guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
