It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Ruhner I. Romney.
Ruhner was born on March 17, 1933, on the island of Tortola, BVI. His adult years were spent on St. Thomas as he was gainfully employed at the V.I. Port Authority and its predecessor agencies where he remained for 40 years until his retirement in December of 1996.
Ruhner departed this earthly life on July 16, 2021, at Schneider Regional Medical Center on St. Thomas. He was well loved by his family, friends, and former co-workers as well as the residents of his Bournefield community that he treasured dearly.
Ruhner was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Zelma Romney; and his three siblings, Roland Romney, Ellen West and Alice Dewindth.
He is survived by his daughter, Shirley Charles; sisters, Geraldine Petersen, Doris Y. Smalls, Esther Turnbull, Victoreen Romney-Varlack, Urma Creque and Vivianne Powell; nephews, Kevin, Marvin and Paul Smalls, Dwight Blake, Donald Turnbull, Milton “Mac” Creque, Damian Creque, Christopher Varlack, Guy West, Gregory and Cecil Hodge, Lucien “Red Man” Hodge, and Wilbourn, Wilbur, Glen and Herbert Petersen; nieces, Rosalind Harkins, Jasmin Fredericks, Dawn Mathey, Leoneilda Blake, Selina O’Neal, Lynda Varlack, Saundra Griffith, Stacy Pickering, Michelle Bhajan, Carol and Denise Petersen, and Clevia “Reds” Robles; grandchildren, Maya Barry, Tammara Benjimin, and Shawn and Stephen Chinnery; great-grandchildren, Chassidy Leonard, Sole’, Sreem, Alexander and S’Nia Chinnery, and Josiah Benjimin; great-nephews, Andrew Griffith Jr., Deryck Fredericks, Skylar Mathey, Kevin and Tyrone Smalls, Dante and Miles Creque, James, Jeremy and Jace Hodge, and Nathanael Varlack; great-nieces, Stephanie Wilkerson, Krystal, Dystanie and De’Zanie Smalls, Delta Fredericks, Kavoia and Kindra Smalls, Kindell Smalls-Edmond, Rachael Ludwig, Makilah, Morgan and Christina Creque, and Gabrielle and Samika Blake; brothers-in-law, Milton Creque and Cecil Powell; adopted sister, Joyce George; special family, Dawn Smalls, Hubert Fredericks, KayAvril Smalls, Charlie Harkins and Audrey “Trish” Smalls; along with his special friends, Loanna Cameron-Vanterpool, Matilda Wilkerson, Maria Walters, Karen Claxton, Kirt Williams, Terrie and Pringle Francis, Monin Hendricks and Josephine Lindquist; his caregivers, Doris, Paul and Dawn Smalls and Jasmin Fredericks; along with his extended family, the Romney, Smith, Hodge, Fahie, Durante, Penn and Donovan families; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous mention.
The first viewing will be Thursday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Friday, Aug. 13, at the Wesley Methodist Church in Anna’s Retreat from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service immediately after. Due to the mandates of the church, we are instructing anyone interested in attending the service to call (340) 227-2343 between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. no later than Wednesday, Aug. 11, to place your name on the guest list. Kindly send all tributes no later than Monday, Aug. 9, to: ruhnerromneytrib@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.