The family of our beloved Ruiz Ricardo Sewer, also known as “Ricky,” announces his sudden transition into eternal life on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Ricardo Antonio Sewer; and sister, Karen A. Sewer.
He leaves to mourn his mom, Cleone H. Creque; his sisters, Tanyacleone Creque Hodge, Stacy and Tiffany Sewer; his brother, Keith Sewer; sister-in-law, Sheryl Aiken Sewer; his aunts, Mary Athenia Sewer Bailey, Lucia Sewer Williams, Almeade Mitchell, Juliet Creque Scobie, Alana Creque Mawson, Kathleen Sewer, and Ann Sewer; his uncles, Henry O., John, and William (Bill) Creque, Albion Sewer, Robert Bailey, and Carlton Williams; nephews, Leon and Leonardo Harrigan; niece, Chevonne Sewer; stepmother, Shirley Frazer Sewer; neighbor and friend, Erinit Carlos Cassius; and many other relatives and friends, to include his co-workers at The Westin Resort in St. John.
The first viewing will be Friday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas. A second viewing will be Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 to 10 a.m., with services to follow at 10 a.m. at Bethany Moravian Church in St. John.
Interment will follow at Bethany Cemetery.
Email tributes for the booklet to office@hurleydavis.com no later than Friday, Sept. 10.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
